Heavy rain in Dubai and Sharjah as UAE weather alert issued

Heavy rain lashed parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Friday afternoon as an alert was issued over the prospect of "hazardous weather" stretching into the evening.

The National Centre of Meteorology shared footage of motorists navigating stormy conditions amid downpours in Sharjah.

More video clips from the forecaster from across the Emirates showed dark skies as rain poured down and gusts of wind swept in.

The NCM said heavy rain was recorded in the Nazwa area of the emirate shortly before 2pm.

It said there was further heavy rainfall on Emirates Road in Dubai at 2.26pm and more wet weather in the Expo 2020 district.

There was more rain in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain earlier in the afternoon.

The forecast issued a notice calling for people in parts of Dubai and Sharjah to be on alert over the wet weather.

It said the unsettled weather could continue until 7pm.

Members of the public were asked to follow safety advised issued by authorities.

The UAE has experienced a number of rainy days during an unseasonal start to the summer months.

Last week, thunder was heard rumbling in Abu Dhabi and rain fell in the suburbs as unsettled summer weather continued.

Low cloud hung over the capital along with Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

In Baniyas, a suburb of the capital to the south, there was heavy rain which followed a downpour in Al Ain on Tuesday. In Ghantoot, there were reports of heavy flooding.

Wet weekend in store

The UAE is braced for more rainfall over the weekend.

In its five-day weather bulletin, the NCM said there was a chance of further rainfall on Saturday on Sunday in eastern and southern parts of the Emirates.

Windy conditions cod lead to dust and sand storms on both days.

The unsettled weather could extend to Monday, with a drop in temperatures expected to be accompanied by more spells of rain and possible dust and storm storms.

Rain in the UAE - in pictures