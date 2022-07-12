Emirati pupil of determination gets top exam score in Ras Al Khaimah

Emirati pupil, Ahmed Al Dahmani, 17, has bagged the top marks in Ras Al Khaimah — achieving a score of 98.4 per cent in the summer exams.

The pupil from Rafaq is particularly pleased with his results as his journey has been more difficult than most.

Ahmed has been using a wheelchair since the age of 9, overcoming challenges to make his achievement all the more satisfying.

He suffered an injury as a child when he fell down the stairs at school and broke a leg. However, despite recovering, when on a school trip to Dubai he fell again, this time breaking both legs.

Due to the damage to his legs, and also to his hands, Ahmed has since needed a wheelchair.

“I used to finish my homework and study for exams around four hours per day,” said Ahmed.

Due to his disability, Ahmed has found it hard to have hobbies that require mobility.

“Because of my situation, I couldn’t enjoy any hobby that requires movements. But my favourite time is when I watch movies and read books.”

Ahmed was thrilled at getting the best marks at Al Maneyi Secondary School, but felt extra pleased to know he was top of the emirate.

His aims are now to regain his mobility and to study law.

“I want to walk again … and to continue my studies and be a lawyer in the future,” he said.

His father, Ali Al Dahmani, 70, said that his son was on a school trip when the bus driver braked suddenly to avoid a collision, causing Ahmed to fall.

“Ahmed is a smart and clever student. His life changed, but despite his disability he ranked first in Ras Al Khaimah,” said Mr Al Dahmani.

Mr Al Dahmani sought help from charities to help him to cover the expenses of treatment for Ahmed, in order to help him walk again.

“We took him to several doctors and all said that his treatment costs a [large] sum of money. But we are a modest family and can’t cover his treatment expenses,” Mr Al Dahmani said.