Barakah nuclear plant to test sirens on Wednesday morning

The Barakah nuclear power plant located in Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi will test its sirens at 10am on Wednesday morning.

The Nawah Energy Company said in a tweet on Tuesday that the alarm will sound for three full minutes before an audio announcement saying: “This is a test. This is a test.”

Tomorrow morning, 29 June, a siren test will be conducted around the #BarakahPlant in the Al Dhafra region in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police. Please note that if you live in the surrounding area you may hear the siren. This is a standard annual test and no action is needed. pic.twitter.com/NLzhJ96I75 — Nawah Energy Company (@NawahEnergy) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, work on loading fuel into Barakah nuclear power plant's third reactor has begun, in the latest step towards it becoming fully operational.

A licence was granted on June 17 by the nuclear regulator for the third of four reactors, or units, as they are known.

Read more UAE marks one year since operations began at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

The first two units are already operational and provide clean energy to the national grid for homes and businesses across the country.

When fully operational, the plant will prevent 22.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

When it begins to operate at full power within the coming months, the third unit will add a further 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the national grid. This is similar to each of the other two reactor units, propelling the country towards its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Barakah has four APR-1400 Units. Unit four is in the final commissioning stages before construction is complete.