UAE records 442 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 442 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its overall tally of infections to 908,647.

Another 394 people overcame the virus as the recovery tally climbed to 892,238.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 2,305.

Read More Philippines drops Covid-19 tests for vaccinated travellers

The latest cases were detected as a result of 231,962 PCR tests.

Nearly 162.7 million tests have been conducted since the pandemic began as part of a mass screening strategy aimed at safeguarding public health.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly during the course of the year, having topped 3,000 on several occasions in January.

The encouraging fall has allowed authorities to ease some safety restrictions, such as the requirement to wear masks outdoors, as part of a cautious recovery campaign.