Indian Dubai pupil, 8, scales Mount Everest base camp at first attempt

Scaling the base camp of the world’s highest peak is a distant dream for many, but an eight-year-old Dubai pupil has managed to accomplish the challenge in his first major trek.

Oscar Pacheco, a year three pupil at Gems Modern Academy, climbed 5,364 metres over the course of nine days to reach Mount Everest's base camp on April 4.

From walking across narrow and high suspension bridges along with yaks and donkeys, to landing at Tenzing-Hillary Airport, famous for being the world’s most dangerous airport with a runway of 500m and built just off a cliff, Oscar’s trip was dotted with highlights. However, none matched his experience of reaching the base camp.

“When I reached the base camp I was excited because I felt that if I could do this, I could play any sport,” Oscar said.

While it was initially his father Ryan’s plan to reach the base camp, the pupil was inspired to attempt the feat and started training with him every week.

“Through the trek, there were times when I felt like giving up, especially during the steep climbs, but my father motivated me and kept me going,” Oscar said.

“It was really tiring for me because we had to walk seven or eight hours every day.

“It was a long way, so we talked to each other, played games and sang songs.”

One of the scariest memories of the trip for Oscar was crossing a narrow bridge suspended on rivers in the mountains.

“It was so scary that I was shaking while crossing it,” he said.

Oscar said landing at Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla, Nepal, was the most fun experience he has had to date.

"I love to be outdoors," he added. "I’ve been out camping in the desert and trekking through mountainous rocky terrains since I was much younger with my siblings."

Emotional moment

Oscar's father Ryan, who works in entertainment, said reaching the base camp with his son was a memorable moment.

“We were quite emotional," Mr Pacheco said. "It was sheer joy accompanied with minutes of disbelief. I think Oscar was a champ.

“This has been our first [major climb] and we are definitely looking forward to scaling Annapurna or Kangchenjunga [in Nepal] next."

Annapurna is the 10th-highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres, while Kanchenjunga is the third-highest peak.

Asked if he thought his son was ready to scale these peaks, Mr Pacheco replied: “Why not? If he could do this one, he can do any other.”

Extensive planning

Their plan to reach the Everest base camp started over a dinner when some neighbours spoke of the Nepal-born British mountaineer, Nimsdai ‘Nims’ Purja, who climbed the 14 peaks in just six months.

The father-and-son duo trained in Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah every weekend for three months to build endurance levels before they left for Nepal.

They carried out extensive research and connected with tour companies in Nepal to plan their itinerary. They were given insights on how to complete the trek and understand the risks of trekking with someone so young.

“Every weekend morning at 5am, we used to head out to the Shawka mountains," Mr Pacheco said. "There were 700 steps there. We would go up the steps twice, thrice, until we did it five times on that last weekend before we left for Kathmandu."

“From the age of four, we used to take Oscar trekking and camping so he's at this level," he added.

"I do a lot of off-roading and outdoor activities and we always end the day with a camp-out. That's how Oscar developed a liking for the outdoors and trekking.”

Their epic quest started on March 26, when they travelled from Dubai to Kathmandu. They then flew to Lukla, where they met two sherpas who helped them to bring their luggage to the base camp.

They then started off towards Phakding and went to Namche Bazaar, Tengboche, Dingboche, Lobuche and Gorakshep, before ending their nine-day hike at Everest base camp.

Along the way, they stopped at towns and villages, met locals and enjoyed the traditional Nepali staple Dal Bhat, a dish made of lentils and rice. They also visited Buddhist monasteries, museums and shopped at local markets.

Mr Pacheco said he hesitated initially when planning the trip as he was worried that Oscar was too young for their first major trek.

He was also concerned about whether reduced oxygen levels or altitude sickness would affect either of them.

“But then I said [to myself] if I didn't give it a shot, I won’t know his potential," Mr Pacheco said.

“The toughest part was trying to keep ourselves motivated even in situations where we had reduced oxygen levels.

"In the end, in those last three, four days, as you scale higher, you have reduced oxygen levels and very thin air. That was the biggest challenge."