Coronavirus: UAE records 321 new cases

The UAE on Monday reported 321 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number recorded since the pandemic began to 905,151.

Another 355 recovered from the virus, taking this tally to 888,939.

No deaths have been reported since March 7, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

The latest cases came following 167,861 PCR tests.

More than 160 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began in January 2020.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Authorities have said 100 per cent of the eligible population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose with 97.97 per cent fully vaccinated.

The UAE is also emerging from the pandemic. Capacity limits at malls and venues have been lifted, travel rules eased and mask are no longer required outdoors.

However, it remains mandatory to wear a mask inside.