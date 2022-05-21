Sheikh Mohamed receives condolences from Libya's Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, has received condolences from the Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

The two leaders met at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Mr Dbeibah also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of the UAE, and wished him continued success in his new position.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Mr Dbeibah for his solidarity and support for the people of the UAE. He also wished Libya and its people more peace and stability in the future.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan armed forces, was also in the UAE on Saturday where he met Sheikh Mohamed and also conveyed his message of condolences.

During the meeting, he also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as UAE President.