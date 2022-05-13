UAE weather: temperatures to drop due to 55kph winds

Temperatures will drop in parts of the UAE on Friday thanks to strong winds, which will blow dust and sand and create rough waters in the Arabian Gulf, with waves reaching more than 3.3 metres.

A rough sea alert is in force until 2.30pm.

The National Centre of Meteorology said dust and sand in the air, especially in the west, could reduce visibility during the day.

Temperatures will hit 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai. It will be warmer in the south, which will see highs of 41°C.

Saturday will be sunny and dusty, with moderate to fresh winds strengthening at times to blow dust and sand, again reducing visibility.

Temperatures will hit 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai.

The mercury will creep up on Sunday, reaching 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Dubai. It will be sunny and hazy at times, and gusty winds will blow dust and sand in the west. Humidity will rise overnight, which could create a misty start to the working week over some areas.

Dusty weather in the UAE - in pictures