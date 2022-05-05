Coronavirus: UAE records 196 new cases

The UAE reported 196 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 899,637.

Another 301 people overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 883,461.

No deaths have been recorded since March 7, with the toll standing at 2,302.

The latest infections came after another 203,719 PCR tests.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Authorities have reported that 100 per cent of the UAE's eligible population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.73 per cent fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 restrictions have also been easing in recent weeks as the UAE emerges from the pandemic.

However, it remains mandatory to wear a mask inside.