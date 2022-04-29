Eid holidays: Dubai Police step up security measures

Dubai Police will send out thousands of officers and step up patrols across the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr break.

The force on Thursday said it would conduct 412 traffic and security patrols and assign 3,200 police officers to ensure public safety and security during the festivities.

It plans to dispatch 62 civil defence vehicles, 122 ambulances, 442 paramedics and nine marine boats, while 165 lifeguards will monitor Dubai beaches, the force said on social media.

Patrols will be stationed at all major areas including Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa, City Walk and Dubai Mall. The force will station 147 of its patrols around Eid prayer grounds in places such as Al Salam Mosque, Al Farooq Mosque and Al Rashidyiah Grand Mosque.

More than 2,400 security personnel from private companies will also monitor the emirate's markets and commercial centres.

The Eid holidays begin on Saturday, with public sector staff enjoying a full-week's break.

The start date of Eid will be confirmed by the moon-sighting committee.

“We will intensify patrols of all kinds,” said Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi. "[This] includes securing all mosques and grand prayer grounds and deploying traffic, security patrols and volunteers across the emirate to ensure its security and safety.”

Maj Gen Al Ghaithi also urged drivers not to be distracted on the road. The force said it had received 508,590 calls since Ramadan began and 6,214 of those were related to traffic incidents.

Families have been told to keep an eye on their children, especially in public parks and shopping centres, during the break.

And for those travelling abroad, Maj Gen Al Ghaithi urged people to lock up their homes and subscribe to the “home security” service available on the Dubai Police app and website. Through this service, patrols can be sent to the homes while people are away.

People can call 911 for all non-urgent incidents.

