UAE weather: hot and dusty in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a chance of rain in the east

Temperatures will reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi city and 40°C in Dubai

Gillian Duncan
Apr 25, 2022

Monday will be hot and dusty, with a chance of rain over the mountains in the east.

Temperatures will reach 41°C in Abu Dhabi city, but parts of the emirate, especially in the east will be cooler at 34°C. Dubai will have highs of 40°C.

It will be partly cloudy and light to moderate winds will freshen at times, blowing dust during the day.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough at times in the west. It will be calm in the Oman Sea.

Parts of Sharjah were hit by heavy rain and hail on Sunday.

More is expected in the east on Monday, with the prospect of further rainfall throughout the week, said forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology.

This is due to a weather system sweeping in from the Red Sea and southern Iran which will be accompanied by humid winds, the bureau said.

It will create a chance of rain over the east and some internal areas on Tuesday.

From Wednesday evening to Friday it will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain over scattered areas, especially in the west and south, extending over some areas on the coast and islands.

Temperatures will remain around 40°C to 41°C until Friday, when they will fall to 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and 35°C in Dubai.

