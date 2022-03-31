UAE weather: fog warning as police urge caution on the roads

Fog enveloped almost the entire UAE early on Thursday as police urged motorists to drive carefully.

The National Centre of Metereology issued a fog alert for almost the entire country, except parts of the coast and the inland areas in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Abu Dhabi Police, which routinely reduce speed limits in the emirate during spells of low visibility, called on motorists to drive cautiously on its social media accounts.

The speed limit was reduced to 80 kilometres per hour on the Al Ain to Dubai road on Thursday morning.

The bad weather is expected to lift by 9am, leaving a mainly sunny day which will become cloudy at times.

Winds will be light to moderate.

Temperatures will be pleasant on the coast, reaching 30°C in Abu Dhabi city and 32°C Dubai, but it will be hotter in the south, where temperatures will reach as high as 37°C.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog early on Friday.

Temperatures will be similar to Thursday, reaching 31°C in Abu Dhabi city and 32°C Dubai.

But they will rise at the weekend, reaching the mid-30s by Sunday.

The weekend will be mainly sunny with a moderate breeze.

Temperatures are set to rise towards the end of next week, reaching the high 30s.