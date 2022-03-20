UAE leaders offer Nowruz greetings

Messages from Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi sent to all those celebrating the new year

Iraqi Kurds dressed in traditional clothing celebrate Nowruz in Akra, a town about 100 kilometres north of Erbil. AFP
The National
Mar 20, 2022

On Sunday, UAE leaders offered their best wishes to those celebrating the festival of Nowruz.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai sent his greetings on twitter saying he hoped for peace and happiness for all.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has wished those celebrating the festival of Nowruz “peace, prosperity and wellbeing”.

“Congratulations to all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world. May the year ahead be one of peace, prosperity and wellbeing for all,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter on Sunday.

Updated: March 20, 2022, 7:29 PM
