UAE leaders offer Nowruz greetings

On Sunday, UAE leaders offered their best wishes to those celebrating the festival of Nowruz.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai sent his greetings on twitter saying he hoped for peace and happiness for all.

كل التهنئة لكافة الشعوب التي تحتفل بعيد النيروز .. تمنياتنا لهم بعام سعيد … وفصل ربيع ملىء بالخير .. وأيام قادمة مليئة بالسلام والاستقرار والأمن والأمان.. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 20, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has wished those celebrating the festival of Nowruz “peace, prosperity and wellbeing”.

“Congratulations to all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world. May the year ahead be one of peace, prosperity and wellbeing for all,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter on Sunday.

Congratulations to all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world. May the year ahead be one of peace, prosperity and wellbeing for all. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 20, 2022