Rescue operation under way as UAE vessel sinks in Gulf storm

Dubai-based ship operator says 28 of 30 crew rescued so far

Marine tracking website VesselFinder.com identified this ship as the ‘Al Salmy 6’. The image was taken when the vessel was operated by a previous company and under a previous name. Photo: VesselTracker.com
Rory Reynolds 
Shireena Al Nowais
Mar 17, 2022

A cargo vessel based in the UAE has sunk in the northern Gulf in severe weather conditions.

A rescue operation was under way on Thursday for 30 crew members, the ship’s operator told The National.

Salem Al Makrani Cargo, based in Dubai, identified it as the Al Salmy 6, a roll-on/roll-off cargo vessel used to transport vehicles to Iraq. It was about 45 kilometres south of Iran, Iranian state media said, which would be in international waters.

Captain Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager at the Jebel Ali-based firm, said the ship encountered rough and stormy weather, then capsized. Weather service reports said waves in the area were up to six metres high.

Iranian rescuers saved 16 crew members, he said. Another 11 made it on to a life raft, and one person was saved by a nearby tanker. Two crew members were still in the water, he said, as of Thursday afternoon.

The crew comprised citizens of Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Capt Qaddoura told journalists.

Iran’s official Irna news agency quoted local officials who said several rescue boats were sent and a helicopter was deployed.

The vessel sank in “unfavourable weather conditions and strong winds”, the Iranian official said.

The 138-metre vessel left Rashid Port in Dubai on Tuesday, March 15 and was expected at Umm Qasr Port in Basra, Iraq, on Friday.

Al Salmy 6 was built in 1983, making it 39 years old.

