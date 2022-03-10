UAE weather: another dusty and hot day, with temperatures approaching 40°C in some areas

Winds are expected to kick up dust clouds as the rise in mercury continues

ABU DHABI - UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - 17MAY2015 - Dusty and strong wind across the Khalifa city area yesterday in Abu Dhabi. Ravindranath K / The National (Standalone) *** Local Caption *** RK1705-WEATHER02.jpg
Gillian Duncan
Mar 10, 2022

The UAE is in for another dusty and hot day on Thursday, with temperatures reaching as high as 39°C in some areas.

It will be sunny to partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate winds, which will pick up times, blowing dust. The temperature will reach 37°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi city.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be calm to moderate and calm in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will continue to climb, with forecasters predicting highs of 41°C on Friday in the capital and 39°C in Dubai.

The mercury will fall back a little at the weekend, to the mid-30s. It will be hazy at times on both Saturday and Sunday, but mainly sunny.

UAE says almost half of all mammals in the country are endangered

Conditions are expected be calm in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea but there is a chance of mist or fog early on Monday over some areas on the coast.

Temperatures will bump along in the mid-30s until the end of next week, when more pleasant weather is set to return, with highs of around 26°C or 27°C on Friday.

Hazy weather in the UAE - in pictures

Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai pictured among the morning haze. Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: March 10, 2022, 4:36 AM
UAEAbu DhabiDubaiWeather
