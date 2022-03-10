UAE weather: another dusty and hot day, with temperatures approaching 40°C in some areas

The UAE is in for another dusty and hot day on Thursday, with temperatures reaching as high as 39°C in some areas.

It will be sunny to partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate winds, which will pick up times, blowing dust. The temperature will reach 37°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi city.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be calm to moderate and calm in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will continue to climb, with forecasters predicting highs of 41°C on Friday in the capital and 39°C in Dubai.

The mercury will fall back a little at the weekend, to the mid-30s. It will be hazy at times on both Saturday and Sunday, but mainly sunny.

Conditions are expected be calm in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea but there is a chance of mist or fog early on Monday over some areas on the coast.

Temperatures will bump along in the mid-30s until the end of next week, when more pleasant weather is set to return, with highs of around 26°C or 27°C on Friday.

