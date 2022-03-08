Women making 'impossible achievable', says Sheikha Fatima

Mother of the Nation offers message of congratulations on International Women's Day

Mar 08, 2022

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, said the hard work of women in the UAE is helping to create a prosperous future for all.

Sheikha Fatima, the Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, sent a message of congratulations to Emirati women and women around the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

"Every day, women are proving that hard work makes the impossible achievable, which will create a prosperous future, due to the support of the UAE’s wise leadership," she said.

Sheikha Fatima said "the daughters of Founding Father Sheikh Zayed are used to achieving success, which motivates everyone to give more for the country in the next fifty years", state news agency Wam reported.

