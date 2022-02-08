Downtown Abu Dhabi blast was gas explosion says fire service

A blast heard in central Abu Dhabi shortly after midnight on Wednesday was a gas explosion, authorities have said.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence responded to a fire in a residential building on Hamdan Street at 12.09am.

A statement said the incident was a “fire caused by a gas container explosion".

Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority teams put out fire in a building on Hamdan Street, with no injuries or casualties reported.

“Teams managed to control the situation after extinguishing the fire and safely vacating the residents. No injuries or casualties resulted from the fire,” a civil defence statement carried by state news agency Wam said.

“Cooling procedures to minimise the damage are currently under way.”

Video on social media captured a loud bang and a flash of flames on the upper floors of the mid-rise residential building, which is on a busy junction.