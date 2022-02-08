Downtown Abu Dhabi blast was gas explosion says fire service

Crews responded to blaze in Hamdan Street building in early hours

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rory Reynolds
Feb 8, 2022

A blast heard in central Abu Dhabi shortly after midnight on Wednesday was a gas explosion, authorities have said.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence responded to a fire in a residential building on Hamdan Street at 12.09am.

A statement said the incident was a “fire caused by a gas container explosion".

“Teams managed to control the situation after extinguishing the fire and safely vacating the residents. No injuries or casualties resulted from the fire,” a civil defence statement carried by state news agency Wam said.

“Cooling procedures to minimise the damage are currently under way.”

Video on social media captured a loud bang and a flash of flames on the upper floors of the mid-rise residential building, which is on a busy junction.

