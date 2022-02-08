Downtown Abu Dhabi blast was gas explosion says fire service

A blast heard in central Abu Dhabi shortly after midnight on Wednesday was a gas explosion, authorities have said.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence responded to a fire in a residential building on Hamdan Street at 12.09am.
A statement said the incident was a “fire caused by a gas container explosion".
“Teams managed to control the situation after extinguishing the fire and safely vacating the residents. No injuries or casualties resulted from the fire,” a civil defence statement carried by state news agency Wam said.
“Cooling procedures to minimise the damage are currently under way.”
Video on social media captured a loud bang and a flash of flames on the upper floors of the mid-rise residential building, which is on a busy junction.
Updated: February 8th 2022, 11:05 PM