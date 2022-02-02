Ireland's health system underwent major transformation during pandemic, says minister

Ireland's healthcare system underwent major changes during the pandemic that the country's Minister of Health has likened to what happened when Sars plagued Asia more than two decades ago.

Ireland has scrapped most of its pandemic restrictions after two years of rolling lockdowns, including strict measures introduced in early December, when bars and restaurants had to close at 8pm throughout the festive season.

Quote What we had to do is exactly what some of the Asian countries did after Sars Stephen Donnelly, Minister of Health

Its healthcare system came under considerable pressure at various stages of the pandemic, particularly in the early days when the vaccine campaign was in its infancy, which led to a higher number of people in intensive care.

Strong uptake in vaccinations and boosters in the past six months has meant lower numbers in ICU and led to the eventual lifting of most restrictions on January 22.

Stephen Donnelly, Minister of Health, said the country's healthcare system has rapidly evolved and improved to cope with Covid-19.

"What we had to do is exactly what some of the Asian countries did after Sars," he told The National.

"They got hit quite badly with Sars and at the time they said ‘OK, we're going to have a state of the art public health system in place’. We're doing the same.

________________________________________

Expo 2020's striking medallion collection: in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 The day the UAE won the bid to host Expo 2020 Dubai is marked on a bronze medallion that can be found alongside 41 others at Al Wasl Plaza. 'On 27 November 2013, the UAE celebrated its victorious bid to host the 2020 World Expo in Dubai,' it reads. 'The win, a first for the region, sparked years of innovative development, bringing people from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia together to create this unforgettable global event. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

________________________________________

"We moved last year for the first time to a consultant-led public health system. The public health doctors in Ireland didn't have consultant status. It’s always been a bit of a poor cousin in terms of a healthcare speciality, which it can't be and it isn't in other countries.

"We're moving to a fundamentally new model."

In addition to recruiting more staff, Mr Donnelly said the IT system used by the Health Service Executive has been upgraded. He said it had been "not fit for purpose for the pandemic" and said "patches had to be put in place" between the various systems.

“The way I look at this is we needed to put in place a state-of-the-art missile defence system. You hope you're not going to have to use it. But if you do have to use it, it better be really good,” he said.

Quicker uptake of technology

Like many countries, he said the pandemic has accelerated innovation and technology, with many doctors keen to retain telemedicine that became available during the past two years.

"Some of the medics who would have been very nervous about it have really embraced this and are very keen that we keep it on," he said.

“If there is a silver lining from a health perspective, it's technology-enabled innovation pushing the patients closer to their home and closer to their community."

He said advanced nursing and advanced midwifery practitioners are now seeing, diagnosing, treating and discharging more than 70 per cent of the patients who were waiting to see a consultant.

During his visit to the Emirates, Mr Donnelly met Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Awadh Al Ketibi, director general of Dubai Health Authority, to discuss opportunities for co-operation and joint work.