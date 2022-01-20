Road accidents in Dubai leave one dead and 12 injured

One woman died and 12 others were injured in three separate accidents in Dubai on Wednesday.

In the first incident, the woman was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Al Khail road from an undesignated crossing area.

The second accident involved a bus and a car in the early hours in the Al Karama tunnel.

“The bus crashed into the vehicle causing 10 minor injuries," said Brig Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the Dubai Traffic Police.

The third accident happened on Umm Suqeim Road, opposite Dubai Hills, where the drivers of the two cars involved recklessly tried to change lanes. Two people were injured.

READ MORE Dubai reports 20 per cent increase in traffic fatalities

“The accidents happened as people did not obey traffic laws, including jaywalking, excessive speeding and failing to abide by lane discipline,” said the Dubai Traffic Police director.

Brig Al Mazroui urged drivers to adhere to traffic laws and avoid getting distracted behind the wheel. He said motorists risked their lives by speeding, improper overtaking and sudden swerving.

“Abiding by traffic laws and regulations at all times is vital to protecting the lives of road users and properties,” he said.