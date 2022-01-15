Coronavirus: UAE records 3,116 new infections

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 3,116 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 802,181.

Another 1,182 recovered from the virus bringing this total to 759,123.

Three people died, taking the death toll to 2,188.

The latest case numbers came after 410,949 PCR tests were conducted.

Cases have been rising in the UAE since the Omicron variant emerged.

Some countries have brought back travel curbs and other Covid-19 restrictions. But mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination programmes has helped the UAE to fight the virus.

Authorities said Abu Dhabi’s public and private schools would continue with distance learning for another week.

Read more UAE doctors see more insomnia caused by Covid-19

Children were due to return to classrooms on Monday, January 17, after adopting remote teaching for the first two weeks of term.

But pupils will now continue to study remotely for the week ending on Friday, January 21.