Fire breaks out in Dubai

A fire broke out in Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Civil Defence teams were called to Jebel Ali Industrial Area to tackle the blaze, which was caused by an electrical cable fault.

No injuries were reported after the incident.

"Dubai Civil Defence teams have brought under control a small fire that originated from electric cable in an industrial area in Jebel Ali," Dubai Media Office said.

People in Dubai took to social media to report a loud explosion about 9.30pm on Wednesday.