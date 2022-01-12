Fire breaks out in Dubai

No injuries were reported after blaze in Jebel Ali on Wednesday evening

Dubai Civil Defence at work. Responders were called to a fire in Dubai on Wednesday evening. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence
The National
Jan 12, 2022

A fire broke out in Dubai on Wednesday evening.

Civil Defence teams were called to Jebel Ali Industrial Area to tackle the blaze, which was caused by an electrical cable fault.

No injuries were reported after the incident.

Read More
Dubai Civil Defence adds to its fleet with the first fully electric fire engine

"Dubai Civil Defence teams have brought under control a small fire that originated from electric cable in an industrial area in Jebel Ali," Dubai Media Office said.

People in Dubai took to social media to report a loud explosion about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Updated: January 12th 2022, 8:11 PM
DubaiFire safety
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Fire breaks out in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article UN must take ‘firm position’ on Houthi ship seizure, says UAE envoy
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits South Korea and Brazil pavilions at Expo 2020 Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi schools to extend distance learning for a weekStory gallery icon