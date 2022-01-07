Some mothers in Sharjah allowed to work from home while children distance learn

Several schools in the emirate temporarily moved to online education this week

Government employees in Sharjah with children in Grade 6 or below can work remotely if there is no one to supervise their children while distance learning. PA
Salam Al Amir
Jan 7, 2022

Working mothers employed by the Government of Sharjah will be allowed to work remotely while their children attend school online, officials said on Thursday.

The rule applies to women whose children are in Grade 6 or below, and whose job can be performed remotely.

The decision by Sharjah authorities is to help mothers who need to be present while their young children stay home and learn online.

Several Sharjah private schools, including the International School of Choueifat, the International School of Creative Science and Gems Westminster School Sharjah, on Wednesday temporarily suspended in-person classes.

Sharjah Human Resources department in a statement to the media announced the flexibility for employees whose children have no one to supervise their online lessons.

The “authority in the government body can allow remote work for employees with special cases who do not have anyone to follow up on the study of their children during distance education”, it said.

This follows an announcement by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources that up to 30 per cent of government employees can work remotely as long as it does not affect their duties.

