Dubai Marina high-rise evacuated after car park roof collapse

A Dubai Marina tower was evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday after its car park roof collapsed.

Police and Civil Defence were called to Dorra Bay Tower at about 1am when the car park floor caved in.

Neighbours described a loud boom and shaking in the 21-storey building.

No injuries were reported.

Residents were taken to nearby hotels for two nights while an investigation, structural work and repairs get under way. Some tenants currently overseas learnt about the incident on social media.

The building management will cover the costs of a two-day stay during the work, it was reported.