Dubai Marina high-rise evacuated after car park roof collapse

Dorra Bay Tower residents were taken to nearby hotels as an investigation began

Emergency services personnel at the scene where the roof of a car park collapsed at Dorro Bay Tower in Dubai Marina
Nick Webster
Jan 5, 2022

A Dubai Marina tower was evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday after its car park roof collapsed.

Police and Civil Defence were called to Dorra Bay Tower at about 1am when the car park floor caved in.

Neighbours described a loud boom and shaking in the 21-storey building.

Read More
Dubai Marina fire: forensics probe scene as 60 residents moved to hotel

No injuries were reported.

Residents were taken to nearby hotels for two nights while an investigation, structural work and repairs get under way. Some tenants currently overseas learnt about the incident on social media.

The building management will cover the costs of a two-day stay during the work, it was reported.

Updated: January 5th 2022, 11:50 AM
Dubai PoliceDubaiUAEEmergency Management
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE reports 2,708 Covid-19 casesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article 'Tired' driver flown to hospital after Abu Dhabi crash
An image that illustrates this article Four women hikers lost in Ras Al Khaimah valley brought to safety