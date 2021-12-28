Young Emirati backs booster campaign after contracting virus

A young man infected with Covid-19 has encouraged others to get the booster shot, saying he should have booked one for himself earlier.

Khalifa Al Gaz, a 24-year-old government researcher in Deira, tested positive for the virus five days ago and has experienced moderate symptoms. As he was recovering from the infection, he said calls from Dubai Health Authority (DHA) had helped him mentally when he was feeling ill.

Quote My case shows even young people can be hit hard by this virus and it is not easily overcome Khalifa Al Ghaz, 24

“The symptoms were much worse than I expected, and it was pretty strong,” said Mr Khalifa, who had not yet received his booster vaccine, after two doses of Sinopharm in February.

“I had been with someone who had tested positive so I was waiting for it.

“Nothing came for a couple of days, then boom — I was knocked out by fever, loss of taste, delirious and all the usual symptoms.”

Patients recovering from Covid-19 have been similarly buoyed by regular check-up calls from DHA — now part of standard procedures in welfare protocols.

Those who have received follow-up calls from the health service posted on social media to recognise the level of care by DHA during the current wave of infections.

Mr Al Ghaz also had a persistent runny nose.

He is now at home with his family, but in isolation until he recovers.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, it was really quite bad,” he said.

“After I took a PCR test to confirm the virus I have had antiviral treatments and been in regular contact with the DHA.

“They were so helpful and I’ve had daily calls since asking about my symptoms and how I am feeling.

“The DHA has even asked about how I have been doing emotionally — It was not something I expected bearing in mind how quickly the cases were rising.

“I would certainly encourage people to get their booster as soon as possible. I couldn’t make my original appointment and that is something I regret. My case shows even young people can be hit hard by this virus and it is not easily overcome.”

The DHA has issued an explanation graphic, posted on Instagram, to show who is eligible for a booster vaccine and to encourage more people to have one.

It shows when and who should be taking a booster shot, depending on the type of vaccination already taken.

Those over 18 with two does of Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sputnik or a mix of Pfizer and AstraZeneca are eligible for a booster dose six months after receiving their second vaccine dose.

Anyone who has had a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine can receive a booster just two months after receiving their initial shot.

Residents over 16 who have had two shots of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines can receive two doses of a booster vaccine three months after their second vaccine shot in the first round of their inoculation.

Anyone who has had two doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, on top of two doses of Sinopharm or Sinovac, is not yet eligible for a booster shot.

A DHA spokeswoman said follow-up calls were now standard operating procedures of patient care during the pandemic, and encouraged people to sign up for boosters.

“This is protocol to call and check up on patients during their recovery,” she said.

“It is our standard procedure now.

“Everyone who is eligible for a booster should now be signing up for it.”