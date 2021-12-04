UAE public holidays 2022: as bumper weekend ends, when is the next day off?

After a bumper long weekend packed with events across the UAE to mark the nation’s Golden Jubilee celebration and Commemoration Day it is not long until the next public holiday with plenty more in 2022.

While many expatriate workers will be taking time off over the festive period, the next official public holiday is on January 1 to celebrate New Year’s Day.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is lit up with different images of the country's leaders to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee.

In 2022, that falls on a Saturday so most will already have the day off and it will be a five-month wait until the next public holiday which is the major Islamic celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

A five-day break will mark the end of Ramadan in 2022, which is likely to fall on May 1, depending on which night the new crescent moon is sighted.

In July, five more days off work will mark public holidays, starting with Arafat Day on July 9, although that also falls on a Saturday so most will already be off.

That same week is Eid Al Adha, which begins on Sunday, July 10 and at the end of the month is the Islamic New Year which begins on Sunday, July 31.

It is almost three months from then until the next long weekend. The Prophet’s Birthday is celebrated on Sunday, October 9.

In December, Commemoration Day and National Day are another potential long weekend for many in the UAE, although the 51st anniversary of the birth of the nation is on a Friday in 2022.

All public holidays are subject to official government confirmation, usually announced closer to the date.

UAE public holidays 2022 at a glance:

January 1: New Year

April 30 to May 4: Eid Al Fitr*

July 8: Arafat Day

July 9, 10 and 11: Eid Al Adha*

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

*Subject to confirmation from the moon-sighting committee.