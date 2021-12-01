UAE records 68 new Covid-19 cases

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 68 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 742,109.

Another 85 people overcame the virus as the recovery total climbed to 737,024.

One patient died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 2,148.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 281,355 PCR tests.

Read More Latest on Covid-19

More than 101 million tests have been conducted.

Mass screening of the public and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been cited as vital pillars of the UAE's recovery from the pandemic.

More than 21.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since the immunisation campaign started in December last year.

Officials announced last month that 100 per cent of the eligible population had received one dose of a vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people has surpassed 90 per cent.