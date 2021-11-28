The Beauty of the UAE: Coast

Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dozens of kite surfers make the most of favourable conditions at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The mountains can be seen from the Gulf of Oman in Dibba, Fujairah.

Victor Besa / The National

Jubail Mangrove Park, Abu Dhabi, at dusk.

Pawan Singh / The National

People enjoying boat rides, kayaking and other adventure activities at Hatta Dam, Dubai.

Pawan Singh / The National

People spending time enjoying a spectacular sunset near the beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

Reem Mohammed / The National

Dhows unloading and loading items by Deira's Spice Market. For many people, the creek [Khor] with its dhow moorings, Abra water taxis and souks is the very essence of the old city. For decades, Dubai Creek has been a hive of activity as traders bring in goods and sell their wares at the bustling markets nearby.

Pawan Singh / The National

View of the beach near the Pink Lake, which was discovered in Ras Al Khaimah.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

Fishing on a hazy New Year's Day morning overlooking the Burj al Arab, Dubai.

Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The sun sets on a mangrove forest area on Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi.

Victor Besa / The National

The coastline of Al Sila'a, a city 350 kilometres west of Abu Dhabi and 450km west of Dubai, consisting mainly of Emirati town houses. A sand plover is searching for worms during low tide along the Sila'a coastline.