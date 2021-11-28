The Beauty of the UAE: Coast

Dozens of kite surfers make the most of favourable conditions at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai.
The mountains can be seen from the Gulf of Oman in Dibba, Fujairah.
Jubail Mangrove Park, Abu Dhabi, at dusk.
People enjoying boat rides, kayaking and other adventure activities at Hatta Dam, Dubai.
People spending time enjoying a spectacular sunset near the beach in Ras Al Khaimah.
Dhows unloading and loading items by Deira's Spice Market. For many people, the creek [Khor] with its dhow moorings, Abra water taxis and souks is the very essence of the old city. For decades, Dubai Creek has been a hive of activity as traders bring in goods and sell their wares at the bustling markets nearby.
View of the beach near the Pink Lake, which was discovered in Ras Al Khaimah.
Fishing on a hazy New Year's Day morning overlooking the Burj al Arab, Dubai.
The sun sets on a mangrove forest area on Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi.
The coastline of Al Sila'a, a city 350 kilometres west of Abu Dhabi and 450km west of Dubai, consisting mainly of Emirati town houses. A sand plover is searching for worms during low tide along the Sila'a coastline.