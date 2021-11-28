The Beauty of the UAE: Coast

In the build-up to the UAE's 50th year, 'The National' selects the 10 most beautiful shots it has taken around the coastline

The National
Nov 28, 2021

Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dozens of kite surfers make the most of favourable conditions at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

The mountains can be seen from the Gulf of Oman in Dibba, Fujairah.

Victor Besa / The National

Jubail Mangrove Park, Abu Dhabi, at dusk.

Pawan Singh / The National

People enjoying boat rides, kayaking and other adventure activities at Hatta Dam, Dubai.

Pawan Singh / The National

People spending time enjoying a spectacular sunset near the beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

Reem Mohammed / The National

Dhows unloading and loading items by Deira's Spice Market. For many people, the creek [Khor] with its dhow moorings, Abra water taxis and souks is the very essence of the old city. For decades, Dubai Creek has been a hive of activity as traders bring in goods and sell their wares at the bustling markets nearby.

Pawan Singh / The National

View of the beach near the Pink Lake, which was discovered in Ras Al Khaimah.

Chris Whiteoak / The National

Fishing on a hazy New Year's Day morning overlooking the Burj al Arab, Dubai.

Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The sun sets on a mangrove forest area on Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi.

Victor Besa / The National

The coastline of Al Sila'a, a city 350 kilometres west of Abu Dhabi and 450km west of Dubai, consisting mainly of Emirati town houses. A sand plover is searching for worms during low tide along the Sila'a coastline.

Updated: November 28th 2021, 8:08 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Best of the weekend at Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article The Beauty of the UAE: Coast
An image that illustrates this article More parents turn to private tutoring to make up for lessons lost in pandemic
An image that illustrates this article Croatian school destroyed during war wins Zayed Sustainability Prize money