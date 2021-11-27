UAE weather: temperatures in low 30s and some dust blowing

Forecasters say it will fair and partly cloudy in the Emirates on Saturday

Nov 27, 2021

Weather conditions in the UAE will be fair and partly cloudy on Saturday, forecasters say.

Temperatures will reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as slightly cooler conditions move in.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching speeds of between 15 to 25 km/h. This will cause some dust to blow over exposed areas.

The sea will be moderate becoming rough offshore gradually by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Sunday will be cloudy and hazy at times and there is a small chance of light rainfall.

Updated: November 27th 2021, 1:12 AM
