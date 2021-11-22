UAE weather: Partly cloudy as temperature warms

The UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Monday as temperatures climb upwards.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will both reach 34°C, with fog and mist forming in the eastern part of the country.

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching a maximum of 35kph. Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say the weather conditions are being caused by a high pressure system moving over the region.