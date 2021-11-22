UAE weather: Partly cloudy as temperature warms

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will both reach 34°C on Monday

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 24, 2019. For Standalone: -- Beautiful Al Reem Island on a cool and sunny afternoon shot from the Eastern Mangroves area. Victor Besa / The National Section: Reporter:
The National
Nov 22, 2021

The UAE will be fair to partly cloudy on Monday as temperatures climb upwards.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will both reach 34°C, with fog and mist forming in the eastern part of the country.

Read more
Longest partial lunar eclipse for 580 years took place overnight

Winds will be light to moderate, reaching a maximum of 35kph. Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology say the weather conditions are being caused by a high pressure system moving over the region.

Updated: November 22nd 2021, 1:32 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: Partly cloudy as temperature warms
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Sultan of Oman's representative at Expo 2020 Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Etihad Rail completes tunnels on UAE rail network expansion
An image that illustrates this article Former MI6 spymaster to speak at Dubai security summit