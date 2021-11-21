Sheikh Hamdan to lead the charge at Dubai Run on Friday

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, will lead the way as thousands step out in force for the return of the Dubai Run on Friday.

Sheikh Hamdan is urging the public to lace up their running shoes and hit the road for a showpiece event aimed at seasoned racers and newcomers alike.

He shared an Instagram story with his 12.7 million followers to promote the festival of fitness – and called on all to "join me".

Sheikh Zayed Road will again be transformed into a running track for the morning as one of the highlights of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge flies out of the starting blocks.

Last year's event took a socially distanced detour because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with runners negotiating several routes in an effort to avoid overcrowding.

But all eyes will be on Sheikh Zayed Road once more as the busy Dubai stretch is cleared of cars and filled with huge crowds of runners in pursuit of a good time.

All ages and abilities can take part

Registrations are open for the Dubai Run, which is split into a family-friendly 5-kilometre route and a more challenging 10km for recreational and professional runners.

The start line is near the spectacular Museum of the Future and the scenic route will take in sights such as Emirates Towers, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa before finishing up at Al Mustaqbal Street near Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Run was first held in 2019 and attracted thousands of entrants to its first two events.

“Dubai Run has become a signature event in the Dubai Fitness Challenge annual calendar of events. Following the great success last year with tens of thousands of participants, we anticipate even greater attendance this year, from sport and fitness enthusiasts of all ages, nationalities and capabilities, as well as professional and amateur runners," said Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council.

"We look forward to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into a giant running track and bringing Dubai one step closer to becoming one of the most active cities in the world.

"Dubai Run is the epitome of what Dubai represents, a melting pot of different cultures and people, who come together in harmony to enjoy the quality of life that the city has to offer and take advantage of the multiple events and activities that allow them to lead healthier and more active lifestyles, during Dubai Fitness Challenge and all year round.”

The run starts from 6.30am. For more information on the event and how to register, visit www.dubairun.com