Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Art

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, visited Abu Dhabi Art at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Now in its 13th year, the event features 49 galleries from 19 countries, representing 190 artists from around the world.

It also includes 14 new showrooms this year, with works from Colombia, France, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Turkey and the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed visited the 13th edition of Abu Dhabi Art. Wam

Sheikh Abdullah toured the galleries and received a briefing from organisers about the various artworks.

“The arts are the mirror that highlight the civilised face of the country and reflect the values of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity which are deeply rooted in our society,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

Alongside the galleries, Abu Dhabi Art has a curated fair programme experience, including a performing arts programme and the Beyond: Emerging Artists programme, which provides a platform for bright, young talent. The event draws to a close on November 21.