Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wishes a happy Diwali to all

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces wished all who celebrate Diwali a happy festival of light.

“On the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, we congratulate all those who celebrate around the world, and wish them continued prosperity and progress,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter.

Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists celebrate Diwali for five days by decorating their homes with lit lamps and inviting family and friends over to exchange gifts and sweets.

Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil and marks the start of the new year, based on the Hindi lunar calendar.

For this year’s celebrations of the occasion, Dubai Expo 2020 announced a line-up of special events.

These include a light and sound show involving performers, dancers and drummers in Al Wasl Plaza.

UAE music star Esther Eden will also perform, along with Indian vocalist and composer Shilpa Ananth, while Dubai rock band Dhruv will take to the Dubai Millennium Stage on Friday evening.

The Burj Khalifa also lit up in a colourful display of lights on Thursday night to mark the festival.

