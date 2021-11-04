Mixed weather for UAE with falling temperatures over weekend

The UAE is set for unsettled weather in some parts of the country this weekend with lower temperatures and a chance of rain.

The National Centre of Meteorology said surface low pressure was extending from the north-east, accompanied with an upper trough with cold air mass.

Convective clouds are expected to form over eastern areas, with a probability of light rain by Thursday and Friday.

An increase in clouds from Saturday to Monday in northern and eastern areas will create a chance of rainfall.

"Temperatures tend to decrease gradually," the NCM said.

Calm conditions during the night and morning along with increased humidity in the interior of the country could bring fog and mist on Friday and Saturday.

Fog is common at this time of the year as the seasons change.

It has been prevalent during the mornings of the past week, stretching from Umm Al Quwain to Abu Dhabi. As a result, some speed limits were reduced to 80kph as visibility fell below 1,000 metres.

Temperatures are set to be in the low 30s during the weekend, having been in the mid to low 30s this week.

The lowest recorded temperature in the UAE on Thursday morning was 16.2°C in Jabal Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.

