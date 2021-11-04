Coronavirus: UAE records 73 new cases

The UAE reported 73 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 740,209.

Another 112 people beat the virus, with recoveries standing at 734,562.

No deaths were reported and the overall death toll remains at 2,137.

The figures came after 212,021 tests were carried out.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE to curb the pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said last month that the UAE had “overcome the Covid-19 crisis” and called on people to return to normality.

During an in-person Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Sheikh Mohamed said the country learnt crucial lessons from its fight against the coronavirus.

He said the UAE was in “good condition”, although he gave a warning that some adjustments must be made in the post-pandemic age.