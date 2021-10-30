Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes Egypt's prime minister to Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has welcomed Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to Dubai.

The two leaders met at Expo 2020 Dubai's headquarters at the world's fair, which runs for six months until March 31.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke about the two countries' long-standing ties.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai and Minister of State for International Co-operation.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, were also present.