Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes Egypt's prime minister to Dubai

Mostafa Madbouly and his delegation visited Expo 2020

The National
Oct 30, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has welcomed Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to Dubai.

The two leaders met at Expo 2020 Dubai's headquarters at the world's fair, which runs for six months until March 31.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke about the two countries' long-standing ties.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020 Dubai and Minister of State for International Co-operation.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, were also present.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met with the prime minister of Egypt. Photo: The Government of Dubai Media Office

Updated: October 30th 2021, 1:02 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomes Egypt's prime minister to Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Dream comes true as girl meets Ruler of Dubai at Expo 2020
An image that illustrates this article UAE tops global ranking for women's personal safety
An image that illustrates this article UAE reports 88 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths