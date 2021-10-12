Coronavirus: UAE records 136 new cases

Infections have been steadily declining for weeks

The National
Oct 12, 2021

The UAE reported 136 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 738,026.

Another 174 people beat the virus, with recoveries standing at 731,469.

One person died from complications related to Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll to 2,115.

The figures came after 350,115 tests were carried out.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE to curb the pandemic.

Read more
Japanese scientists edge closer to developing single vaccine against all coronaviruses

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said last week that the UAE had “overcome the Covid-19 crisis” and called on people to return to normality.

During an in-person Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Sheikh Mohamed said the country learnt crucial lessons from its fight against the coronavirus.

He said the UAE was in “good condition”, although he gave a warning that some adjustments must be made in the post-pandemic age.

Updated: October 12th 2021, 10:22 AM
Covid 19 VaccineCoronavirusAbu DhabiDubai
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Finland serves coffee in machine powered by the air we breathe at Expo 2020 Dubai
An image that illustrates this article When is the UAE's next public holiday?
An image that illustrates this article UAE launches 50-day drive to help eradicate two neglected tropical diseases
An image that illustrates this article Dirty aircon and incense blamed as 'one in ten UAE children have asthma'