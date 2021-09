The Burj Al Arab peeks through a heavy veil of dust in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dust is expected to be blown about in parts of the UAE, in an otherwise fair day, with clouds appearing from the east by the afternoon.

It will by humid at night and into Tuesday morning with a probability of mist forming over some internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate gradually by noon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.