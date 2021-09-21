Coronavirus: UAE reports 322 new cases and one death

A woman receives Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Sikh temple in Jebel Ali.

The UAE reported 322 new coronavirus cases and 399 recoveries on Tuesday.

One person died in the 24-hour period from complications, officials said.

The Emirates has recorded 733,325 infections and 2,078 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

Recoveries have reached 725,254.

There are currently 5,994 active cases in the UAE.

Testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a nationwide vaccination campaign have been credited with bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching about 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 340,996 tests were conducted over the 24 hours, bringing to 81,216,403 the total carried out since the beginning of the pandemic.

92.34 per cent of the population has received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with 81.55 per cent now fully inoculated.

Meanwhile, authorities are encouraging everyone, and especially people in vulnerable groups, to take the flu vaccine in what could be a busy winter for hospitals.

Millions of people are expected to arrive in the UAE this winter as tourism gets back on track and Expo 2020 Dubai gets under way, increasing the likelihood of a new flu virus circulating.

UAE officials have stressed that there is no danger in taking both the Covid-19 and flu vaccine, as long as there is sufficient time between doses for the body to recuperate.

A two-week gap is recommended between taking a Covid-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine.