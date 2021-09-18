UAE reports 471 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

Daily Covid-19 infection numbers continue to fall in the UAE. Reuters

The UAE reported 471 new coronavirus cases and 604 recoveries on Saturday.

Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from complications.

An additional 354,614 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 80,279,230 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Daily infections continue to steadily decline due to nationwide test and trace protocols, safety measures and a high vaccination rate.

The country has recorded 732,299 cases, 723,941 recoveries and 2,073 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

A national vaccine and booster campaign continues, with more than 80 per cent of the population now double vaccinated.

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

