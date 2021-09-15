UAE weather: fair and hazy, with humidity at night

The weather will be fair, partly cloudy and hazy at times, with clouds appearing to the east by afternoon.
It will be humid at night and into Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.
Winds will be light to moderate freshening at times during the daytime. Sea conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.
Dr Nawal Al-Hosany: Why more women should be on the frontlines of climate action
Shelina Janmohamed: Why shouldn't a spouse be compensated fairly for housework?
Samar Elmnhrawy: How companies in the Middle East can catch up on gender equality
The National Editorial: Is there much to celebrate on International Women's Day 2021?
