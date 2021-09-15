UAE weather: fair and hazy, with humidity at night

Temperatures will reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai today

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Reporter: N/A: Weather. The Burj Al Arab on a hazy foggy day in Dubai. Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Burj Al Arab on a hazy day in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Sep 15, 2021

The weather will be fair, partly cloudy and hazy at times, with clouds appearing to the east by afternoon.

It will be humid at night and into Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist.

Winds will be light to moderate freshening at times during the daytime. Sea conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Gulf of Oman.

Updated: September 15th 2021, 12:51 AM
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: fair and hazy, with humidity at night
UAE weather: fair and hazy, with humidity at night
An image that illustrates this article UAE ambassador to US hails progress of Abraham Accords one year on
UAE ambassador to US hails progress of Abraham Accords one year on
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit France on Wednesday
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit France on Wednesday
An image that illustrates this article UAE rulers send condolences to Boris Johnson over mother's death
UAE rulers send condolences to Boris Johnson over mother's death