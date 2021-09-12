Firefighters tackle blaze in Sharjah industrial area

A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon.
Footage showed black smoke rising from the area, on the border with Dubai, but no injuries were reported.
Officials said the building was used to store spare parts and scrap.
Sharjah Civil Defence Operations Room said a report of the fire at industrial area No. 8 was received at 12.40pm and crews were at the scene within minutes.
Last month, firefighters in Dubai were called to a major fire at a plastics factory in Jebel Ali.
It took about 30 minutes to put out the flames and crews remained at the scene to dampen the damaged building.
Fire at a plastics factory in Jebel Ali last month - in pictures
Image 1 of 6
A fire broke out in an industrial area in Jebel Ali, Dubai.
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Climate refugees is not a new term but get used to hearing it more often
Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami
All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated
