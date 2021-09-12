Firefighters tackle blaze in Sharjah industrial area

A plume of black smoke rises from the warehouse. Photo: Sharjah Civil Defence

A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon.

Footage showed black smoke rising from the area, on the border with Dubai, but no injuries were reported.

Officials said the building was used to store spare parts and scrap.

Sharjah Civil Defence Operations Room said a report of the fire at industrial area No. 8 was received at 12.40pm and crews were at the scene within minutes.

Last month, firefighters in Dubai were called to a major fire at a plastics factory in Jebel Ali.

It took about 30 minutes to put out the flames and crews remained at the scene to dampen the damaged building.

Fire at a plastics factory in Jebel Ali last month - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 A fire broke out in an industrial area in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

