Firefighters tackle blaze in Sharjah industrial area

Officials said crews were on the scene and no injuries were reported

A plume of black smoke rises from the warehouse. Photo: Sharjah Civil Defence

Sep 12, 2021

A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon.

Footage showed black smoke rising from the area, on the border with Dubai, but no injuries were reported.

Officials said the building was used to store spare parts and scrap.

Sharjah Civil Defence Operations Room said a report of the fire at industrial area No. 8 was received at 12.40pm and crews were at the scene within minutes.

Last month, firefighters in Dubai were called to a major fire at a plastics factory in Jebel Ali.

It took about 30 minutes to put out the flames and crews remained at the scene to dampen the damaged building.

Updated: September 12th 2021, 10:57 AM
LIVING IN...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD

1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details

2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet

3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details

4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure

5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs  (one-time passwords) with third parties

6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies

7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

INDIA SQUAD

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated

Tuesday
Sevilla v Maribor
Spartak Moscow v Liverpool
Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk
Napoli v Feyenoord
Besiktas v RB Leipzig
Monaco v Porto
Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid

Wednesday
Basel v Benfica
CSKA Moscow Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich
Anderlecht v Celtic
Qarabag v Roma (8pm)
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
Juventus v Olympiakos
Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

