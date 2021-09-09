Dubai Police warn motorists after multi-car pile-up

The collision caused traffic congestion

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Sep 22: Police on Patrol on one of the road in Bur Dubai. (Pawan Singh / The National) *** Local Caption *** PS004- POLICE.jpgPS004- POLICE.jpg

Police are urging caution following two accidents in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

The National
Sep 9, 2021

Police in Dubai are warning motorists after a car accident caused multiple vehicles to collide on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Umm Suqeim Road between Jumeirah Road and Sheikh Zayed Road just before 8am and caused traffic congestion.

A second accident occurred at around 8:30am on Airport Road coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Dubai International Airport, which also caused major delays for motorists.

Police urge people to drive with caution and obey all traffic laws.

Updated: September 9th 2021, 5:26 AM
