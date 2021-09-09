Dubai Police warn motorists after multi-car pile-up

Police are urging caution following two accidents in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Police in Dubai are warning motorists after a car accident caused multiple vehicles to collide on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Umm Suqeim Road between Jumeirah Road and Sheikh Zayed Road just before 8am and caused traffic congestion.

A multi-vehicle collision on Umm Suqeim rd coming from SZR towards Jumeriah rd, resulting in traffic congestion. Kindly be extra cautious. pic.twitter.com/DmAS81u0Ki — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 9, 2021

A second accident occurred at around 8:30am on Airport Road coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Dubai International Airport, which also caused major delays for motorists.

Police urge people to drive with caution and obey all traffic laws.

