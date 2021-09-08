Man sentenced to 15 years for raping tourist in Dubai

A man who raped a female tourist at his home in Dubai has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Moroccan citizen met the woman at a hotel restaurant in Jumeirah Lakes Towers on December 4 last year.

He claimed to be a hair stylist, and invited her back to his apartment nearby on the pretext of selling her discount hair treatment products, Dubai Criminal Court heard.

“He introduced himself as a hairstylist and handed me his card and that of the salon he claimed he was working for,” said the woman, whose age and nationality were not disclosed.

“He offered me hair treatments he said he sells from his apartment at reduced prices.”

The woman agreed to join him at his shared apartment to view the salon items.

But the man, whose age was also not stated in court records, locked the door of his room and pushed her on to his bed.

“I screamed and he said he would kill me if I didn’t shut up,” she said.

She tried to fight him off but was overpowered by her attacker, who covered her mouth to stifle her screams.

She managed to flee the apartment and called police from the reception area of the residential building.

It was not made clear in evidence how she made her escape from the room.

“She was shaking in fear as she called police,” said the building’s security guard.

Police arrived and arrested the man.

“He admitted the rape right there and then but when at the police station, he changed his story and said it was consensual in return for Dh500,” said a police officer.

The man’s flatmate testified that he was woken by a woman’s screams.

“I heard loud sobbing and a woman screaming 'leave me, leave me' then heard the door slamming,” the flatmate told the court.

Medical reports said scratches on the defendant’s body were consistent with the woman’s account of her struggle to stop the attack.

The man was found guilty and will be deported after serving his jail term.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

