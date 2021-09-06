Abu Dhabi health operator postpones decision on Al Hosn green pass for Seha facilities

Rules on visiting health facilities will remain unchanged until further notice

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 6, 2020. the new Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA Health System Facility, National Screening Project in Mussafah Industrial Area in Abu Dhabi. -- A worker enters the Sanitising Gate before before entering the main tent screening center. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter: Nick Webster

Seha's screening centres are some of its most visible and well used services to the public. The authority is reviewing its Green Pass procedures. Victor Besa / The National

The National
Sep 6, 2021

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has put back a decision on requiring over 16s to use the Al Hosn Green Pass to enter its facilities.

Information was sent out on Sunday stating that "patients and visitors above the age of 16 require a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app to access healthcare facilities and centres across the network."

The restriction was not intended to apply to anyone visiting emergency or drive-through services.

However, Seha posted online on Monday that this decision was postponed.

"The decision pertaining to Al Hosn Green Pass which we published yesterday has been put on hold until further review," the announcement said.

"Therefore, current visitation measures will remain unchanged until further notice."

Seha drive-through centres in Al Dhafra: in pictures

Seha has opened three new Covid-19 drive-through services centres in Al Dhafra. WAM

Updated: September 6th 2021, 12:54 PM
Ahmed Raza

UAE cricket captain

Age: 31

Born: Sharjah

Role: Left-arm spinner

One-day internationals: 31 matches, 35 wickets, average 31.4, economy rate 3.95

T20 internationals: 41 matches, 29 wickets, average 30.3, economy rate 6.28

Company Profile

Company name: Yeepeey

Started: Soft launch in November, 2020

Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani

Based: Dubai

Industry: E-grocery

Initial investment: $150,000

Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Sinopharm vaccine explained

The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. 

“This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee.

"What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live."

This is then injected into the body.

"The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said.

"You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen."

The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that.

Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today.

“Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

