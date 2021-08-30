Severely injured offshore worker flown to Dubai hospital

Dubai Police flew a man to safety after he sustained a severe head injury at his workplace.
The man whose nationality was not revealed was working at an offshore facility when he fell and injured his head.
He was taken to Rashid hospital by the force's air wing officers.
Flight instructor Col Ali Al Muhairi, director of Dubai Police's air wing, said a report of the incident was received by the command and control centre.
”His condition required an immediate medical intervention, therefore a team of paramedics was at once dispatched on board the force‘s helicopter," he said.
”They provided the necessary first aid to the patient before he was airlifted to Rashid hospital. It was a swift response that helped save his life.“
Col Al Muhairi urged the public to report emergencies to 999 or using the SOS service on the Dubai Police app.
Updated: August 30th 2021, 11:40 AM
Stats at a glance:
Cost: 1.05 billion pounds (Dh 4.8 billion)
Number in service: 6
Complement 191 (space for up to 285)
Top speed: over 32 knots
Range: Over 7,000 nautical miles
Length 152.4 m
Displacement: 8,700 tonnes
Beam: 21.2 m
Draught: 7.4 m
