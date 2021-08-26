Sharjah eases coronavirus rules to allow more people at malls, cinemas and weddings

A maximum of 300 guests can now attend marriage functions

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , March 15, 2021 – Carrefour market at the newly opened Al Zahia City Centre in Sharjah. (Pawan Singh / The National) For LifeStyle/Online/Instagram. Story by Janice Rodrigues

Sharjah has increased capacity at shopping centres, cinemas and entertainment venues. Pawan Singh / The National

Salam Al Amir
Sharjah
Aug 26, 2021

Authorities in Sharjah have further eased coronavirus restrictions to allow more people to visit malls, cinemas and hold larger weddings.

Shopping centres, cinemas and entertainment venues will now operate at 80 per cent of their capacity with strict precautionary measures.

Under the new rules, wedding halls will be allowed to accommodate a maximum of 300 people. Vaccinated people and those who participated in vaccine trials only can attend social events.

Guests must maintain physical distancing and wear face masks, officials said.

They must also present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before the event.

The emirate’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team said the rules were revised in line with the UAE's strategy to a safe return to normal life.

The committee urged the public to abide by safety rules and avoid crowding.

Since February, shopping centres in Sharjah were limited to 60 per cent of their capacity while cinemas and entertainment venues operated at 50 per cent.

Gertrude Bell's life in focus

A feature film

At one point, two feature films were in the works, but only German director Werner Herzog’s project starring Nicole Kidman would be made. While there were high hopes he would do a worthy job of directing the biopic, when Queen of the Desert arrived in 2015 it was a disappointment. Critics panned the film, in which Herzog largely glossed over Bell’s political work in favour of her ill-fated romances.

A documentary

A project that did do justice to Bell arrived the next year: Sabine Krayenbuhl and Zeva Oelbaum’s Letters from Baghdad: The Extraordinary Life and Times of Gertrude Bell. Drawing on more than 1,000 pieces of archival footage, 1,700 documents and 1,600 letters, the filmmakers painstakingly pieced together a compelling narrative that managed to convey both the depth of Bell’s experience and her tortured love life.

Books, letters and archives

Two biographies have been written about Bell, and both are worth reading: Georgina Howell’s 2006 book Queen of the Desert and Janet Wallach’s 1996 effort Desert Queen. Bell published several books documenting her travels and there are also several volumes of her letters, although they are hard to find in print. Original documents are housed at the Gertrude Bell Archive at the University of Newcastle, which has an online catalogue.
 

