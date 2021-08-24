Divorce rate falls by almost half in Sharjah while marriages increase

Changes made to UAE family law in November have had a considerable impact on the way married people divorce in the UAE.

The number of couples getting divorced in Sharjah fell by almost half between January and March compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the number of weddings increased by 19 per cent as Covid-19 safety measures eased.

The emirate's Department of Statistics and Community Development has revealed 39 divorce cases were registered in the first three months of this year, a 49 per cent drop on the same period a year earlier, when 77 couples sought to legally end their marriage.

Sharjah's population is estimated to be about 1.3 million.

Other northern emirates reported a decline in divorces last year.

Figures were taken from all new marriage and divorce cases registered in Sharjah courts in the three-month period.

Emirati couples accounted for 25 of the divorce cases registered between January and March, compared with 30 a year earlier, and nine involved Emirati men who were married to non-Emiratis.

Four of the cases were filed by residents, compared with 27 in the same period last year, and two by couples in which the wife was Emirati and the husband was not.

It can be difficult to collate data on Emirati divorces because many citizens prefer to settle divorce disputes through traditions and Sharia, rather than official channels.

However, the lives of Emirati women have undergone a substantial change over the years. Aided by the government’s commitment to empower women and provide them with equal opportunities, their status has risen greatly, which could affect the traditional balance in Emirati marriages.

The report also showed a 19 per cent increase in the number of weddings.

Authorities found that 624 marriage contracts were signed between January and March, while 523 were signed during the same period last year.

Of those, 355 were Emirati couples and 175 were non-citizens.

Seventy-eight Emirati men tied the knot with non-Emirati women, while 16 Emirati women married non-Emirati partners.

During the same period last year, when there were tighter restrictions on gatherings, only 20 marriages were registered between residents.

A report from the Community Development Authority in Dubai showed there was a 35 per cent decrease in divorce cases in the emirate between 2016 and 2019.

Divorce rates in some countries have reached between 40 and 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, people in richer countries are getting married later in life, particularly in North America and Europe.

In Sweden, for example, the average age of women who got married went up from 28 in 1990 to 34 in 2017.

Find the right policy for you Don’t wait until the week you fly to sign up for insurance – get it when you book your trip. Insurance covers you for cancellation and anything else that can go wrong before you leave. Some insurers, such as World Nomads, allow you to book once you are travelling – but, as Mr Mohammed found out, pre-existing medical conditions are not covered. Check your credit card before booking insurance to see if you have any travel insurance as a benefit – most UAE banks, such as Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, have cards that throw in insurance as part of their package. But read the fine print – they may only cover emergencies while you’re travelling, not cancellation before a trip. Pre-existing medical conditions such as a heart condition, diabetes, epilepsy and even asthma may not be included as standard. Again, check the terms, exclusions and limitations of any insurance carefully. If you want trip cancellation or curtailment, baggage loss or delay covered, you may need a higher-grade plan, says Ambareen Musa of Souqalmal.com. Decide how much coverage you need for emergency medical expenses or personal liability. Premium insurance packages give up to $1 million (Dh3.7m) in each category, Ms Musa adds. Don’t wait for days to call your insurer if you need to make a claim. You may be required to notify them within 72 hours. Gather together all receipts, emails and reports to prove that you paid for something, that you didn’t use it and that you did not get reimbursed. Finally, consider optional extras you may need, says Sarah Pickford of Travel Counsellors, such as a winter sports holiday. Also ensure all individuals can travel independently on that cover, she adds. And remember: “Cheap isn’t necessarily best.”

