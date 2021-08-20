British ambassador hails UAE for role in Afghan evacuation effort

A British Royal Air Force aircraft on the ground at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai on Thursday, 19 August, after evacuating people from Afghanistan's capital Kabul. All pictures Pawan Singh / The National

The British ambassador to the UAE, Patrick Moody, has hailed the UAE for helping to evacuate British nationals from Afghanistan.

Mr Moody said the UAE had provided every possible assistance from all of its ministries to make the airlift a success.

In a video message recorded at Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport on Thursday, Mr Moody said Dubai was a safe location where people could be safely transferred from Kabul.

He said three flights had arrived on Thursday and five had left for the UK the same day.

خلال زيارتي بالأمس لمطار دبي آل مكتوم، تحدثت عن كيفية عمل المملكة المتحدة 🇬🇧 بالتعاون والشراكة مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة 🇦🇪 لإجلاء المواطنين البريطانيين وزملائنا الأفغان بشكل آمن من كابول إلى المملكة المتحدة #أفغانستان pic.twitter.com/IRMm6xeFIS — Patrick Moody (@PMoodyFCDO) August 20, 2021

"We have already processed 1,600 people and we are bringing through more and more," said Mr Moody.

The envoy thanked his "fantastic" team from the UK government and hailed the UAE's swift moves to help.

"But most of all, it has been possible with the enormous generosity and commitment of our Emirati hosts who made this airport available to us and provided every possible assistance in order to ensure this operation could get up and running in the fastest time possible," said Mr Moody.

"That's from across all their ministries. It is a wonderful demonstration of the kind of partnership that our two countries have confronting such a difficult situation in the world today."

More than 18,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul airport since the Taliban took over the Afghanistan capital, a Nato official told Reuters on Friday.

However, crowds continued to throng outside the airport, desperate to flee, said the official, who declined to be identified.

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

