Coronavirus: UAE reports third-lowest number of daily cases this year

The UAE reported 1,260 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the third-lowest daily tally this year, health officials said.
The lowest cases in 2021 so far were reported on May 17, when 1,229 people were infected, followed by 1,251 infections on May 16.
The number of new daily infections have dropped consistently this week and have stayed below 1,300 for two consecutive days.
Total infections now stand at 698,166.
There were 1,404 recoveries during the past 24 hours and the total number of patients who beat the virus is 675,566
So far, more than 68.7 million PCR tests have been carried out across the Emirates after an additional 321,439 tests were conducted over the 24-hour reporting period.
This is the highest number of tests carried out in one day since the beginning of the pandemic.
Officials reported four deaths overnight, pushing total fatalities to 1,992.
Health officials said more than 17 million doses of vaccines have been given to eligible people.
On Wednesday, authorities said 81.33 per cent of the UAE population had received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 72.59 per cent are fully vaccinated.
