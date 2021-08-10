UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy

Forecasters say temperatures will reach 45°C in Dubai today. The National

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, and hot and hazy on Tuesday.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning and may be convective by the afternoon.

It will be humid at night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist forming.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!

How Beautiful this world is!