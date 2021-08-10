UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy

Temperatures will reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi and 45°C in Dubai today

Forecasters say temperatures will reach 45°C in Dubai today. The National

Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 10, 2021

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy, and hot and hazy on Tuesday.

Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning and may be convective by the afternoon.

It will be humid at night and into Wednesday morning over some coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist forming.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times.

Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

Updated: August 10th 2021, 12:00 AM
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
More from Aya Iskandarani
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
How Beautiful this world is!
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy, hot and hazy
Abu Dhabi celebrates Singapore National Day - in pictures
Abu Dhabi celebrates Singapore National Day - in pictures
UAE high school pupils to learn about oil on Adnoc-sponsored course